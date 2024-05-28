Research finds 100% of British Columbians oppose hard drug decriminalization

Research conducted by the Privy Council shows British Columbians universally oppose the decriminalization of cocaine and opioids in their province. The short-lived cabinet experiment (dubbed the “safe supply” policy) was a failure, 100% of residents surveyed said — including recovered drug addicts, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The $814,741 in-house Privy Council research found “all believed this was a step in the wrong direction.” Findings were based on focus groups with Metro Vancouver residents. “It was widely felt opioid use had increased in the province following the announcement of this exemption,” said the report. On May 7, cabinet abruptly suspended a BC exemption under the Controlled Drugs And Substances Act that decriminalized possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids, ecstasy and methamphetamine. The program was to run until January 31, 2026 but was cancelled at the request of David Eby’s provincial government on complaints of public disorder.“None viewed these efforts in a positive light, believing they had served to enable those struggling with addiction by increasing their access to opioids and removing consequences for possessing and using these substances,” said the Privy Council research. “Asked if they felt it was important for those struggling with addiction to have access to safe supply and safe consumption sites, it was largely believed resources currently allocated for these programs should instead be directed towards what participants viewed as more long term solutions such as treatment, rehabilitation and detoxing.”Even recovered addicts called the “safe supply” drug policy a failure, said the report. “A very small number shared that they had previously experienced opioid addiction and felt if they had been offered safe supply rather than addiction treatment they would not have been able to overcome their addiction,” wrote federal researchers. “Many reiterated the view that resources should instead be dedicated to treatment and recovery initiatives which they believed would be far more effective in assisting those experiencing addiction.It was thought there were currently too few recovery centres.”The BC experiment was the first of its kind since Parliament criminalized use of cocaine, opium and other narcotics in 1911. “There are a lot of lessons to be learned,” Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks told reporters May 7.“Is this a failure?” asked a reporter. “Absolutely not. We said from the get-go we would adjust and analyze as we move forward. This was the first time this has been done. As in any pilot it is a process of learning,” replied Saks.