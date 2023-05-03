Deanna McLeod

Deanna McLeod

The principal and founder of a medical research firm told the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 Pfizer's trials were full of methodological issues too numerous to conclude the vaccine was safe and effective.

Deanna McLeod, the principal of medical research firm Kaleidoscope Strategic, gave the testimony to the NCI on its first day of hearings in Langley, BC. on Tuesday.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

Very enlightening testimony on the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine bio-hazard for Covid. The government seems to have colluded with Pfizer in saying the vaccine bio-hazard was perfectly safe when in actuality the benefits outweighed the risks. So the government used their own citizens are the test subjects for a medical treatment. Based on that, politicians should be tried and convicted for crimes against humanity. Governments and government leaders are supposed to be forbidden from conducting medical experiments on people yet they did it anyway. I think Trudeau would look good in an orange prison jumpsuit and fit in nicely with the other prisoners.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As all of us “conspiracy theorists” were saying from day one this was easily the biggest criminal operation/ fraud and crime against humanity in history

Unbelievably we still have criminal and corrupted psychopaths like Bonnie Henry pushing this for profit poison

She’s so far into the filth, lies and corruption her only option is to keep doubling down

Who could of ever imagined this level of evil and corruption

What do these evil criminal demons have planned next?

Concentration camps?

Extermination camps?

In order to “keep Canadians safe” and “save the planet” because “that’s the science”

Lol

Unbelievable and unprecedented corruption and evil have infected the entire Western elite establishment

We are “governed” by organized crime

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.