A Canadian researcher and video logger told the National Citizens Inquiry two sets of negotiations at the World Health Organization threaten far-reaching effects for Canada and the world.
James Corbett, author of the Corbett Report of “open source intelligence news” testified remotely to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 in Ottawa. The ex-pat living in Japan said the pandemic may be over, but WHO preparations for the “next pandemic” are “an incredibly important issue.”
Corbett drew attention to two documents, the first being the “WHO convention agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” which Corbett called “a very, very long, roundabout way of not saying global pandemic treaty.”
A literal pandemic treaty would require legislatures to ratify its terms, a threshold intentionally being avoided. However, a convention can be signed by member countries that places them under the obligations unless they notify the UN Director General within 18 months they're opting out.
Since Dec. 1, 2021, an agreement has been sought for and negotiated behind closed doors, with the aim for ratification at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024. In February 2023, a “zero draft” of the negotiating body was released to be considered at its fourth meeting.
Corbett said the draft “includes ‘increased tools for epidemiological genomic surveillance and integrated one health surveillance systems’ which might raise the question, what does any of that mean? And those are good questions, but unfortunately, not ones you will find the answers to.”
Such terms are mentioned, but their meaning has not yet been determined.
Article 17 of the draft says, “The Parties commit to increase science, public health and pandemic literacy in the population, as well as access to information on pandemics and their effects, and tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation, including through promotion of international cooperation.”
The draft likens misinformation to a disease in itself, terming it an “infodemic.” Article 17 calls for member countries to “conduct regular social listening and analysis to identify the prevalence and profiles of misinformation” and have counteractive and proactive communication campaigns.
Corbett said his YouTube channel of nearly 600,000 subscribers was “scrubbed” and he believes the architects of the agreement want to make the censorship in effect during COVID-19 into a permanent practice.
WHO also wants the power to declare a pandemic, but the negotiations are things Corbett says “members of the lowly public” are not privy to. Currently, he said, WHO has only the lesser power of declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)
Corbett said PHEIC raised concerns in the past. According to Corbett, Newsweek reports from the ebola PHEIC in 2005 suggested such declarations “could even include conceivably NATO boots on the ground in order to enforce quarantines or deliver medical aid or intervention or what have you.”
Corbett said following the 2009 Swine Flu PHEIC declaration, investigations by the Council of Europe and British Medical Journal found conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies on the advisory board that recommended the PHEIC be declared. He said Canada bought many vaccines it didn’t need to use at the time, but giving WHO pandemic declaration powers could mean even stronger measures.
A concurrent set of changes proposed for the International Health Regulations [IHR] also concern Corbett. The latest “grab bag” of potential amendments include striking out the words, “full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons” from the IHR principles, as well as “giving WHO greater authority over surveillance, monitoring, and control of health threats, including greatly expanding the PHEIC powers” beyond non-binding measures.
“They are actually proposing to change that wording from non binding to binding, which ultimately does make the WHO into a de facto government, at least, public health emergency legislature. It includes proposals for ‘working with partners to establish a global digital health certification network,’ which is intended to enable member states to verify the authenticity of vaccination certificates issued.”
Corbett said other proposals would “expand the scope of the international health regulations to cover not just demonstrable, ongoing public health emergencies, but ‘all risks with a potential to impact public health.’ In other words, this is an astounding power grab.”
If the IHR regulations change, they become binding on member states within 12 months unless a member state files objections within 10 months of an agreement, according to Corbett.
“This is a very, very short timetable. And I think the momentum is on the side of the bureaucratic meddlers here,” he warned.
Corbett said a few individuals and independent media are giving the issue attention, but there is no “coordinated political movement on this front” of which he's aware.
“It has to do with every aspect of your life, where you live, how you live, what you eat, et cetera, et cetera. Really it would be difficult to think of any aspect of your life that would not come under the purview of this One Health idea.”
(3) comments
voting is pointless when all political parties serve the machine of global government not the people.
We can pretend that this is about health but we all know that it’s about one world government NWO globalist takeover
Hard NO to the WHO. Hugely funded by Bill Gates through his shadow companies , Pharmaceuticals etc. Its no longer a system looking out for People, but a means to further control of UN/WEF all unelected scum. WQe need a Government to say NO to these organizations and opt out completely of anything they put forward.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.