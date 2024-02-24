Researchers confirm COVID vaccine mRNA can reach the fetus

American researchers have published new evidence COVID-19 vaccine mRNA can “spread systemically” to the placenta and umbilical cord blood of infants whose mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy.Seven researchers from New York University in Mineola, NY collaborated on the article Transplacental Transmission of the COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA: Evidence from Placental, Maternal and Cord Blood Analyses Post-Vaccination. It was posted earlier this month in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology after peer review.Researchers vaccinated two pregnant women with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines shortly before delivery to see if the mRNA in the vaccines reached the placenta or fetus. They found that it does.'Patient 1' was a 34-year-old woman at 38 weeks and four days gestation who received two Pfizer vaccine doses and two booster doses — one Pfizer and one Moderna. The Moderna booster dose was administered two days before the delivery of a healthy baby by cesarean section.'Patient 2' was a 33-year-old woman at 40 weeks gestation. She received two Pfizer vaccine doses, the final one administered ten days before vaginal delivery of a healthy baby.Researchers found detectable vaccine mRNA in both placentas tested, mainly in the villus stroma. This is the connective tissue layer that supports the fetal capillaries and villous trophoblast. The latter is the primary barrier between maternal and fetal tissues and facilitates nutrient exchange between a mother and her fetus.In Patient 1, researchers also detected a “notably high signal” of vaccine mRNA in the placental decidua tissue, the endometrium layer that forms the base of the placental bed.Spike protein expression was in the placenta of Patient 2. However, vaccine mRNA was detected in Patient 1’s cord and maternal blood samples, which were unavailable for the second patient. As a result, researchers concluded it takes more than two days for vaccine mRNA to reach the placenta, be translated into the spike protein, and then expressed in placental tissue.The vaccine’s ability to activate an immune response relies upon fully intact mRNA, but researchers found the integrity of vaccine mRNA was largely fragmented in the cord blood and less fragmented in the placenta. In the placentas, Patient 1 retained 23% of the initial integrity and Patient 2, 42%. In maternal blood from Patient 1, vaccine mRNA had 85%, but decreased to 13% in cord blood, suggesting limited bioactivity.Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine physician, told The Epoch Times by email he the findings were "horrifying," and yet the paper “overwhelmingly supports” the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in mitigating the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 in pregnant and non-pregnant women.“These authors observed a ‘notably high signal’ in the decidua, which is the lining of the uterus. This concentrated mRNA in the decidual tissues will be translated into high concentrations of spike protein, likely contributing to a myriad of devastating effects on human reproductive function—not just severe abnormalities of menstrual periods, but infertility, multiple pregnancy complications, and severe bleeding in pregnancy and in the post-partum period,” Thorp said.An animal study cited by the authors of the paper showed that lipid nanoparticles of similar composition in other mRNA injections delivered functional mRNA to the placenta and other fetal organs.Two previous human studies by the same researchers assessed whether the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines is present in the placenta following maternal vaccination using different methods. The first study failed to detect mRNA in maternal and cord blood or placental tissue. The researchers attributed this to the long interval between vaccination and delivery and the methodology used in the study. The second study, using improved sensitivity to detect mRNA, also did not reveal vaccine mRNA. However, the authors attributed this to the probe that targeted the SARS-CoV-2 gene rather than the vaccine mRNA sequence.In the current study, the authors used a more sensitive and robust approach which allowed them to have a more precise quantification of vaccine mRNA for superior accuracy, and a probe tailored explicitly for the vaccine mRNA, ensuring more reliable detection.Dr. Dan McDyer, an obstetrician-gynecologist, told the The Epoch Times the ability of the lipid nanoparticles to cross the placenta and infect the fetus could be “catastrophic on several levels." He said the appearance of spike proteins or their fragments on the surface of cells leaves the immune system's recognition of self "most certainly disrupted."McDyer said that distracting fetal cells to produce foreign proteins, such as the spike protein, instead of the proteins necessary for a developing fetus, has detrimental unknown consequences. He believes this explains why one of his colleagues, a pediatric neurosurgeon, has seen a few unborn babies who have had strokes, something unheard of until now.“We know that spike protein initiates clot formation, which can result in strokes,” McDyer said. “This is all so sad as it was completely avoidable if normal, historical precautionary approaches were in place.”