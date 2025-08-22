'RESIDENTS ARE PETRIFIED': Trump sounds alarm on DC crime, eyes military option

US President Donald Trump once again raised concerns about crime in Washington DC during a press conference at the White House on Friday, saying there was the possibility that the “regular military” could be deployed if needed in the American capital.This comes in the wake of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering National Guard troops patrolling the streets of Washington for Trump’s crime crackdown to start carrying firearms earlier in the day.Trump criticized local and state leadership for what he described as inadequate responses to law enforcement in major American cities.The president repeatedly questioned the accuracy of Washington, DC’s crime statistics, calling the data “phoney,” while praising the efforts of the National Guard deployed in the city.Trump emphasized that a “very small percentage” of the population — he estimated 2–3% — was wreaking “havoc throughout the community,” adding that residents were “petrified.”.Trump launches federal crackdown on DC crime, sparks clash with mayor.He warned that if local authorities failed to address the problem, he would consider declaring a national emergency, allowing federal forces to remain in the city for an extended period.Vice President J.D. Vance, who was in attendance, echoed Trump’s sentiment, emphasizing that recent spikes in violence in DC had rivalled some of the most dangerous cities globally.Vance credited Trump’s leadership with enabling law enforcement to restore safety to local communities.“We allowed this to happen because we had broken leadership in Washington DC and unfortunately sitting behind the Resolute Desk,” Vance stated.“We have shown in just under two weeks of taking law enforcement seriously that the American people can have their streets back if their leadership is willing to put in the time and resources.”Trump also compared DC’s situation to other major US cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, which he criticized for what he described as mismanagement under Democratic leadership.He suggested that similar federal intervention could help address crime rates and urban decay in those cities as well.He also reiterated his support for expanding concealed carry laws to apply to DC, similar to states like Florida and Texas, framing it as a matter of self-defence and Second Amendment rights.“People have to be able to protect themselves,” he said, stating that personal safety is a massive concern for many people living in major urban areas across the country.