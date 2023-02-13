Ohio explosion

 Courtesy of Twitter

After the "controlled" vent and burn of toxic chemicals following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, residents as far as 15 km away are reporting that animals are falling ill and dying.

"I live just north of this area. It’s bad," said one anonymous Ohio woman on Twitter. "People are losing chickens and other pets. The streams are full of dead fish and frogs. If it’s in the creeks, it’s certainly in the water table. Many people in this area have wells."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

From past training I seem to recall that burning VC and PVC creates dioxins during poorly controlled or uncontrolled combustion or open fires but I'm sure those risks were explained to the media and locals.

guest50
guest50

While I understand the prevailing winds since the derailment have been easterly, I can't help but wonder how wide the area of wind distribution is.

