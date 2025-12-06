Retailer guilty of defrauding homebuyers in Calgary for $2.4 million

A Calgary home retailer has been convicted on more than a dozen counts of fraud following an 18-month investigation by Alberta’s Consumer Investigation Unit (CIU).In Calgary’s Court of King’s Bench on Nov. 13, Justice Shane Parker found Robert Bradley Sander, former director of Home Squad Inc., guilty on 13 counts of fraud over $5,000. Home Squad Inc. was a licensed retail home sales business.The case began in February 2020 after a consumer complaint over the purchase of a park model, a type of mobile home. The CIU’s probe revealed 16 additional families were affected. Between September 2018 and February 2020, complainants collectively paid $2.43 million to Home Squad Inc. for homes they never received. Evidence also showed deposits and progress payments were not used as outlined in contracts. .Home Squad Inc. declared bankruptcy in August 2020.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date in Calgary’s Court of King’s Bench.The CIU, part of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, enforces the Consumer Protection Act and related regulations to protect Albertans from unfair practices. In 2024-25, the unit received 1,887 complaints, opened 325 investigations and took 306 formal enforcement actions.