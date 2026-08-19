REUNITED: Golden retriever pulled from building debris after three days, in heartwarming clip

In some news to make you smile or in a dog's case, wag and bark — a hound buried in a landslide got rescued after three days of not seeing the light of day.Out of the Philippines, a landslide hit a home where a golden retriever was stuck beneath the rubble, covered in mud, broken concrete, and debris.In the heartwarming clip below, a man drills into the concrete while chunks fall from the impact and through a small crevasse, crawls the golden retriever, discernibly overjoyed to see people from the outside world and reunite with his family.The dog is then pulled out by one of the rescuers, the rescue taking several hours, after rescuers had heard barking beneath the debris, as Speak Brazil reports.