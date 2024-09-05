REVEALED: Suspect in Vancouver stranger attack was on probation, had 60 prior interactions with police

It has been revealed that the suspect in a downtown Vancouver stranger attack was on probation for assault at the time, and had 60 prior interactions with police.The man, identified only as a 34-year-old White Rock resident, was taken into custody over an hour after allegedly murdering one man and chopping off the hand of another.According to the Canadian Press, Vancouver Police Department Chief Constable Adam Palmer explained that the suspect had a "lengthy history of mental health-related incidents," and had repeatedly had charges for violent crimes against police officers and healthcare workers stayed. He called for those in power to end the "revolving door of justice" to keep violent criminals off the streets, and to provide more mental health support.Despite the seriousness of the crime, Palmer nonetheless maintained that Vancouver was safe. "Vancouver is not dying, Vancouver is not dead," he said. "Vancouver's not unsafe. That's all hyperbole, and it's not actually factual. [In] any big city in Canada or North America, there will be shootings and stabbings and acts of violence, and this will not be the last one."The first incident, which left a man without a hand, took place around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Cathedral Square on Richards St. and Dunsmuir St. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, and is expected to survive.The second attack took place minutes later a couple blocks over on West Georgia St. and Hamilton St., in front of the entertainment complex that houses the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Vancouver Playhouse. The victim died at the scene, despite first responders' best efforts.An hour passed before officers were called to Habitat Island near Olympic Village following reports of a man "behaving erratically" and yelling at strangers. He was promptly arrested and taken to the Vancouver Jail..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.