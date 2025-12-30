News

Toronto hate crime suspect was denied refugee status years before arrest

The Immigration and Refugee Board rejected the family’s asylum application in 2018, citing credibility concerns.
Left to right: Waleed Khan, Osman Azizov and Fahad Sadaat.
Left to right: Waleed Khan, Osman Azizov and Fahad Sadaat.Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Isis
Terrorism
Islamic State
Toronto crime
Toronto kidnapping
hate-motivated crime
extremism charges
ISIL
Islamic State Infiltration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news