An avalanche near Mount McCrae close to Revelstoke, BC, led to two people dying and injuries to another person.
“Immediate action was taken on scene by all involved to locate the victims, provide first aid, and transport by helicopter to hospital,” said Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds in a Tuesday press release.
“Ultimately, the efforts to save the lives of the two skiers were unsuccessful.”
The release said the Revelstoke RCMP were advised about an avalanche near the Alkolkolex tenure southeast of the city near an area known as Chocolate Bunnies on Monday around 2:30 p.m. It said a small group of people had been heli-skiing in the area at the time of the avalanche.
Once the Revelstoke RCMP were informed about the avalanche, all three skiers caught in it had been located. The skiers were transported via helicopter for emergency medical assistance to local hospitals.
It continue to assist the British Columbia Coroners Service in the investigation.
“The third skier involved remains at hospital in serious condition,” said Dodds.
This incident comes after Nelson police and the City of Nelson mourned the the death of Const. Mathieu Nolet, 28, on Saturday, who was injured in an avalanche near Kaslo, BC, in southeastern British Columbia on January 9.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
