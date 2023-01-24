Kaslo Avalanche file photo

A file photo of a controlled avalanche in the BC Rockies

 Courtesy British Columbia Ministry of Transportation

An avalanche near Mount McCrae close to Revelstoke, BC, led to two people dying and injuries to another person. 

“Immediate action was taken on scene by all involved to locate the victims, provide first aid, and transport by helicopter to hospital,” said Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

