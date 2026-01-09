Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s former Shah, calls for international support as protests spread

Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian opposition figure and the son of Iran’s former shah, has issued an urgent appeal for international support amid ongoing protests and reports of a nationwide communications blackout in Iran.In a statement posted on social media and addressed to the President of the United States, Pahlavi said millions of Iranians had taken to the streets despite the presence of security forces and the reported use of live ammunition. He claimed authorities have since shut down internet access and landline communications, a move he warned could facilitate a wider crackdown on demonstrators.Pahlavi accused Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of ordering severe measures to suppress dissent, arguing that the protests pose a serious challenge to the Islamic Republic. He urged demonstrators to return to the streets in large numbers, saying mass participation could overwhelm security forces..According to Pahlavi and his supporters, he is also addressing Iranians via Iranian national television. Details surrounding the broadcast, including how it is being transmitted during the reported communications blackout, have not been independently verified.Born in Tehran in 1960, Pahlavi is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s last shah, who was overthrown during the 1979 Iranian Revolution. He was named crown prince in 1967 and later trained as a pilot in the United States before the abolition of the monarchy. Following his father’s death in exile in 1980, Pahlavi has remained politically active abroad.In recent decades, Pahlavi has emerged as one of the best-known figures within the Iranian opposition. He has publicly supported liberal democracy and constitutional monarchy, advocated for a national referendum on Iran’s future system of government, and repeatedly called for protests aimed at removing the current government. He has also argued that Iran should align more closely with Western countries and Israel..Iranian authorities have not publicly responded to Pahlavi’s latest statements. The government has previously defended internet shutdowns during periods of unrest as necessary for national security, while critics argue such measures are used to suppress dissent and limit outside scrutiny.As demonstrations continue across Iran, access to independent information remains limited, making it difficult to verify claims from either side about conditions on the ground.