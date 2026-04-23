RFK Jr calls out Canada's MAiD program, says assisted suicide laws 'abhorrent'

The US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert J. Kennedy Jr., has called out Canada for what he says is its number one cause of death — MAiD.On Wednesday, at an HHS Budget hearing, assisted dying, legalized in 13 US states for terminally ill people, was discussed. Speaking out against euthanasia, RFK Jr. called the laws "abhorrent," using Canada as a warning of what happens when MAiD laws expand. "We see in Canada today, I think it's the number one cause of death is assisted suicide," stated RFK Jr.."And as you say, it targets people with disabilities and people who are struggling in their lives."The HHS secretary may not be so off with his numbers, as according to a conservative estimate, MAiD deaths will increase by 4% in 2025 (statistics not yet released), and similarly in 2026.With this estimate for 2025 and 2026, this would add up to over 100,000 deaths in a decade.In the most recent official 2024 MAiD statistics released by the feds, 16,499 people died from MAiD, accounting for 5% of deaths in Canada.This places MAiD as the fourth leading cause of death in Canada in 2024..However, with the added 4% increase in both 2025 and 2026, this would bump MAiD up to third place.Even though officially speaking it would be third — it is not crystal clear, due to how some health professionals may be registering causes of death for MAiD.According to the regulatory body for physicians in Ontario, physicians are allowed to falsify MAiD patients' death certificates.The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario's (CPSO) advice for physicians and their assistants administering MAiD, to not include euthanasia as the cause of death on MAiD patients' death certificates. .Ontario physician regulator advises falsifying MAiD death certificates.Instead, they should list the patient died from the illness that qualified them for MAiD as the cause of death."And I don't think we can be a moral society, we can't be a moral authority around the globe if that becomes institutionalized throughout our society," RFK Jr. concluded.