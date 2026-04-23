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RFK Jr calls out Canada's MAiD program, says assisted suicide laws 'abhorrent'

RFK Jr spoke out against euthanasia at a hearing, using Canada as a warning of what happens when MAiD laws expand.
RFK Jr at HHS Budget hearing
RFK Jr at HHS Budget hearingScreen Grab, YouTube PBS News
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Maid
Assisted Suicide
RFK JR.
MAID Canada
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
HHS
MAiD 2026
RFK Jr calls out Canada's MAiD program
RFK Jr MAiD
US Secretary of Health and Human Services
US assisted suicide
MAiD one of leading causes of death

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