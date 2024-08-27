RFK Jr. pledges Trump alliance will stop 'chemtrail geoengineering'

Robert Kennedy Jr. has promised to bring the “crime” of geoengineering chemtrails to an end, an issue the former presidential candidate has been a vocal opponent of in recent years. Beneath a chemtrail whistleblower video posted to social media Monday, Kennedy wrote, “We are going to stop this crime.” .In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Kennedy, who recently crossed the floor, giving up the presidential race to support former President Donald Trump, said he would be working with Trump on policy issues and one of them would be dealing with chemtrail prosecution. “I’ve been asked to go on to the transition team, to help pick the people who will be running the government, and I’m looking forward to that,” said Kennedy. “So if you’re an expert on chemtrail prosecution, get your résumé ready.” .Chemtrails, often referred to by legacy media outlets as a “conspiracy theory,” has been in practice for decades, usually termed cloud-seeding, weather modification or geoengineering. In Canada, the Weather Modification Act was introduced in 1985. Environment Canada’s recently released five-year “climate-engineering” plan includes “climate-altering” technologies and “mobilizing scientific insights toward meaningful action” to interfere with the sun and atmosphere.The state of Tennessee in April passed a law forbidding geoengineering techniques like cloud seeding. The bill bans the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion" of chemicals into the atmosphere and prohibits all technology that “affects temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.” Other states including Rhode Island, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Hampshire and South Dakota have banned geoengineering, and Pennsylvania is considering it. Mexico in 2023 also banned the process of geoengineering. RFK Jr. in a podcast last year said decades ago society learned aluminum was harmful to the body, through cookware, cans and food storage. “We now know aluminum gets stored in the brain, it crosses the blood-brain barrier, it has a high association with Alzheimer's and many other brain injuries and other injuries,” RFK Jr. told Dane Wigington on a podcast in 2023. “It’s frightening that someone may be putting large amounts of bio-available aluminum into the environment, spraying it in microscopic particulates from airplanes.” A lot of funding for these projects comes from Bill Gates, and has gone to Canadian environmental engineer David Keith, founder of carbon engineering. “The ironic thing about Gates is he has these vast investments in carbon industries, and the coal industry and most of the big oil companies and manufacturing or maintenance facilities for airplanes. He owns a big stake of the railroads,” said RFK Jr. “He doesn’t seem too particularly concerned about global warming. Gates never contributed to climate advocacy, the only thing he’s been involved in, as far as I know, is funding these big geoengineering projects.”“My whole life, a lot of what I do is fighting people who are trying to impose engineering solutions on environmental problems. God designed the planet to work pretty well, and usually trying to fix it with an engineering solution, it’s like playing a game of whack-a-mole, it just causes more problems down the line.”The European Parliament back in 2012 warned of the harms of chemtrail geoengineering. “These trails, unlike condensation trails, do not dissipate quickly into the atmosphere,” wrote the European Union. “There is proof which confirms the presence of there being harmful chemical elements in the trails…the analyses carried out have verified the presence of the following elements in the chemtrails: barium, aluminum, radioactive thorium and caesium, copper, titanium, silicon, lithium, cobalt, lead, ethylene dibromide and several pathogenic agents.”The EU said “chemical trails can cause a condition called Morgellons syndrome,” and are “associated with other illnesses such as tumours, Parkinson’s disease and cardiac dysfunction.” “It seems insane that somebody would sprinkle aluminum dust into the atmosphere, which we know is deadly toxic to the human brain,” said RFK Jr.