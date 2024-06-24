Richmond BC RCMP cracks down on unlicensed ride-hailing operators — drivers fined $3K

Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit (RSU) and the Passenger Transportation Branch (PTB) conducted a joint operation on June 13 to identify and apprehend unlicensed ride-hailing operators in Richmond, resulting in 25 charges.The operation utilized unauthorized ride-hailing apps and caught unlicensed drivers circumventing regulatory requirements, including background checks and vehicle inspections. Each driver faces a cumulative fine of $3,076, with additional costs for towing, storage, and inspection fees.Each driver was charged with: Operating Without a Licence under s.57(1) of the Passenger Transportation Act: $1,150.00Wrong Class of Driver’s Licence under s.24(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act: $276.00Fail to Display Valid Certificate under s.25.07(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations: $357.00Operating a Business Without a Licence under the City of Richmond Business License Bylaw #7360: $500.00.Notably, some drivers were repeat offenders, with one driver apprehended for the fourth time since 2021. Sgt. Eric Baskette emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and warned the public about the risks of using unauthorized apps, which include unlicensed and uninsured drivers.