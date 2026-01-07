Richmond Hill home targeted by second drive by shooting in 14 months

TORONTO — York Regional Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a residence that had been targeted in a previous incident last fall.
Officers were called to a home on Bryson Drive at approximately 4:55 a.m. following reports of gunfire. Police said multiple shots were fired from a vehicle, striking the residence and a vehicle parked in the driveway. No one was inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
According to City News, speaking to reporters at the scene, Staff Sgt. Peter Cheung said the suspects did not exit their vehicle during the shooting. Investigators believe two or more individuals were involved and fled the area in a grey Honda SUV. No suspect descriptions have been released.
Police confirmed the same residence was the target of a drive-by shooting in November 2025.
That incident also resulted in property damage but no injuries, and no arrests have been made. Investigators are now examining whether the two shootings are connected.
Cheung said preliminary information suggests the shooting was targeted and that there is no immediate threat to public safety.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact investigators.