News

'HIGH RISK' TO REOFFEND: Richmond man who killed mother-in-law, son in house fire granted statutory release

Surjit Singh Dosanjh, 40, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter in 2018.
Surjit Singh Dosanjh
Surjit Singh DosanjhScreenshots: YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Bcpoli
Richmond
Manslaughter
Parole Board
Surjit singh dosanjh
statutory release

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news