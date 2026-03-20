Richmond RCMP targets surge in meat thefts at local stores

Richmond RCMP is investigating a sharp increase in meat thefts from retail stores across the city, warning that stolen product may pose health risks if purchased or consumed.Between December 2025 and March 2026, police received 39 reports of meat stolen from grocery and retail outlets. While some incidents appear opportunistic, the volume and pattern of thefts suggest possible organized activity, with officers concerned the product may be resold.“Whether these thefts are opportunistic or part of a more coordinated effort, we are devoting resources to disrupting this crime trend,” said Cst. Frank Bryson, Richmond RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Retail theft has real consequence for businesses, consumers, and for public safety. We take it seriously regardless of scale.”The force is urging the public not to purchase meat from informal or unverified sources, as improperly handled products may have been exposed to unsafe temperature changes, creating potential health risks.Residents are asked to report suspicious behaviour in meat aisles, such as individuals concealing items, carrying unusually large amounts of meat in personal bags, or acting in a manner that seems out of place. Police stress that people should not confront suspected thieves themselves but alert store staff and contact authorities if a crime is in progress.Anyone with information on meat theft in Richmond, or who has been offered meat through informal channels, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 606-278-1212. Crimes in progress should be reported immediately by calling 9-1-1.