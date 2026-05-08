Rideau Hall skating rink controversy sparks questions over donor perks and taxpayer optics

A controversial skating rink project championed by Governor General Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser is facing mounting scrutiny after federal records revealed plans for a lavish multi-million-dollar skating pavilion funded through corporate donations and donor perks.Testifying before the House of Commons government operations committee, Secretary to the Governor General Ken MacKillop defended the Rideau Hall rink project as part of preserving a “historic” property.“I think it was important that this historic property and this historic rink is something that is preserved,” MacKillop told MPs.Blacklock's Reporter says the artificial ice rink at Rideau Hall officially opened on Nov. 22, but newly disclosed Access To Information documents show the project was intended as the first phase of a much larger covered skating pavilion estimated to cost between $4 million and $8 million.Conservative MP Tamara Jansen questioned the optics and management of the project during committee hearings, raising concerns about sole-sourced contracts and fundraising activities tied to the Rideau Hall Foundation.“There have been reports about a Rideau Hall skating rink project including major projected costs, sole-sourced contracts and donations flowing through the Rideau Hall Foundation,” said Jansen.MacKillop told the committee the rink itself cost $350,000 through private donations, while records showed the total installation cost reached $377,445..Documents indicated the vice-regal couple sought funding from Power Corporation to help cover the costs. The fundraising campaign reportedly offered corporate donors a range of recognition incentives, including thank-you letters from Fraser, commemorative plaques, branding opportunities and invitations to exclusive inauguration events hosted by the Governor General and her husband.Records also showed donors were promised group photographs with the hosts and one-time complimentary use of the rink.The donations were routed through the Rideau Hall Foundation, an Ottawa-based charity, allowing contributors to receive charitable tax credits. Prime Minister Mark Carney was serving as a director of a charity when the fundraising initiative began, though he has not publicly commented on the matter.Jansen said the project reflects poor judgment at a time when many Canadians are struggling financially.“At a time when Canadians are being told to tighten their belts, I believe they deserve a clear answer about how public money is being spent at Rideau Hall,” she said.“Right now Canadians are lining up at food banks. They’re cutting groceries, they’re struggling to keep a roof over their heads, they are watching every dollar just to get through the month.”Simon is scheduled to retire as Governor General on June 8.