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Rideau Hall skating rink controversy sparks questions over donor perks and taxpayer optics

Governor General Mary Simon
Governor General Mary SimonCPAC/Screengrab
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Cdnpoli
Rideau Hall
Mark Carney
Whit Fraser
Tamara Jansen
Marie Simon
Power Corporation
Ken MacKillop
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