Rider fans donate almost 15 tons of food at July 4 home game

Football fans donated 29,122 pounds to the Regina Food Bank at the last Roughrider home game, Purolator reported Wednesday.Purolator Tackle Hunger® volunteers collected the food at the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive as the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosted the Toronto Argonauts at Mosaic Stadium July 4.Fans brought non-perishable food items and/or monetary tap donations to raise much-needed support for the Regina Food Bank.Lyndon Klymchuk, Unit Manager at Purolator, said 'Rider fans "always show their support.""It’s a pleasure to be able to support our local community through the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative.”In the last three years, the Game Day Food Drive has raised 94,908 pounds for the Regina Food Bank.John Bailey, CEO of Regina Food Bank, expressed his gratitude."We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from Purolator Tackle Hunger, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and their incredible fans. This partnership exemplifies the power of community coming together to tackle food insecurity. Together, we are making a meaningful impact, feeding 16,000 people every month," said Bailey.The Roughriders defeated the Argonauts 30-23 at the game, raising their record to 4-0 before a reported crowd of 23,923 fans. Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds acknowledged the team's fans for their generosity.“Rider Nation and the province of Saskatchewan is known for its deep sense of community and willingness to lend a hand to those around them,” said Reynolds. “We are thrilled that our fans once again showed up for those in need in such a significant way, and to be a part of this special program with Purolator and the Regina Food Bank.”Over the past 20 years, the Purolator Tackle Hunger program has helped deliver more than 22 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.CFL fans can help Purolator Tackle Hunger anytime with online donations at PTHDonations2024.com at any Purolator Shipping Centre across Canada. Individuals can find a store near them by using the Purolator Locator tool at Purolator.com.Regina Food Bank is Regina’s largest direct service provider supporting those facing food insecurity, especially through its Food Hamper Program. Hampers are delivered both directly by the food bank and through its network of over 120 community partners. The food bank recently opened a second location and expects demand to grow 10% in 2024.Other corporate sponsors have stepped up for the food bank in recent months. In May, Farm Credit Canada announced it would facilitate the acquisition of a modular produce growing container to enhancing the food bank's capacity to source fresh, nutritious produce year-round.Earlier this year, the Regina Food Bank and Viterra announced the renewal of their partnership, Farmers Feeding Families, for three more years, with an annual donation estimated to value $250,000. The program was launched in 2021 as a partnership between Viterra, the Government of Canada, Conexus Credit Union, CanMar and Bennett Dunlop. Since launching, the initiative has distributed 105 tons of locally grown lentils in more than 600,000 bags.The potash company Mosaic also launched a new initiative with a 5-year, $1 million commitment. At 1881 Broad Street the Food Hub provides programming and diverse food choices, allowing food bank clients to shop for free food instead of being restricted to pre-made hampers.