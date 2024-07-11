News

Rider fans donate almost 15 tons of food at July 4 home game

Rider fans can celebrate a victory over hunger after bringing 29,122 pounds of food to the July 4 home game, all for users of the Regina Food Bank
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Viterra Limited
Regina Food Bank

