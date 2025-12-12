Riding shaken as MP Michael Ma defects to Liberals, staff resigns and voters respond

Reaction in the Ontario riding of Markham–Unionville has been swift and divided following MP Michael Ma’s decision to cross the floor and join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government caucus.Ma announced the move Thursday, saying the decision followed conversations with constituents and family and was driven by a desire for unity and a practical approach to issues such as affordability, economic growth, community safety, and opportunities for families and young people.The Markham–Unionville Conservative constituency association said the decision came as a surprise to local organizers and volunteers who supported Ma’s campaign as a Conservative.In a post shared publicly, the association said many members who voted for Ma, worked on his campaign, and contributed financially were disappointed by the move. .The association said it intends to contest the riding in the next federal election and replace Ma as the Conservative candidate. “Every decision has consequences,” the post said.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also weighed in online, saying Ma was elected as a Conservative to oppose Liberal policies he argued have contributed to rising costs of living. Poilievre suggested the floor crossing undermined the mandate voters gave Ma in the riding.The fallout has also reached Ma’s parliamentary office. Deepak Talreja announced he has stepped down from his role as constituent assistant in Ma’s office following the floor crossing. In a public statement on Meta, Talreja said he made the decision in order to remain true to his values and long-standing support for the Conservative Party, as well as to the expectations of many residents in Markham–Unionville. He said he remains grateful for the experience and relationships built during his time in the office and added that his commitment to serving the community and supporting the Conservative movement continues..Several local residents expressed frustration in comments responding to the constituency association’s post. Some said they voted for the Conservative Party rather than the individual candidate, while others questioned whether their votes had been rendered meaningless.Other commenters described the decision as a betrayal and called for party members to organize ahead of the next election..Joe Tay, a former Conservative nomination candidate in Markham–Unionville, issued a lengthy series of posts on X criticizing Ma’s decision and calling for changes to Canada’s parliamentary rules.Tay argued that more than 27,000 Conservative voters in the riding elected Ma to represent their views and said crossing the floor without triggering a by-election undermines democratic accountability. While acknowledging that party switching is permitted under current law, Tay called on the federal government to require MPs who change caucuses to seek a renewed mandate from voters.Tay also referenced his own experience during the 2024 nomination contest and the 2025 federal election, saying he and his family were targeted by foreign election interference, including threats and intimidation, which he said was confirmed by the RCMP and publicly condemned by Global Affairs Canada. He said Ma’s decision compounded that experience and further eroded trust in the democratic process..Among voters in the riding, some expressed disappointment while acknowledging they voted primarily along party lines.Natan Perlman, a first-time voter who supported Ma in the last election, said the decision was upsetting.“Truthfully, I did vote based entirely on party and I’m not fully aware of my MP’s policies,” Perlman said. “It is a bit upsetting to know that the elected official I voted for to represent me and my riding crossed the floor, and it’s even more upsetting to think that any member of Parliament can just up and change their minds.”.Ma has said his decision was made after listening to constituents and reflects his belief that Carney’s leadership offers a steady and practical path forward for the country.Neither Ma nor the Prime Minister’s Office has directly responded to the criticism from local party organizers or individual constituents.