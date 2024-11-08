‘RIGHT ON, PREMIER’: Trudeau celebrates NS’s repeal of ban on privatized abortion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated from Ottawa when he heard abortions will be even more accessible in New Brunswick since the election of Liberal Premier Susan Holt. Holt said next she’s going to put forward legislation that would allow doctors to more widely abort fetuses on taxpayer dollars anywhere in the province, including at community health clinics. .WATCH: Liberals want more abortion opportunities in Canada.“Right on, premier!” wrote Trudeau on social media, claiming “abortion is healthcare.”“Women should be covered no matter what service they choose or where they live.”In his tweet, the prime minister reposted a story from the state broadcaster on Holt’s government repeal of the ban on Medicare funding abortions outside hospitals..WATCH: Trudeau goes full 'white nationalist,' 'abortion' in response to questions about his leadership .Holt and Health Minister Dr. John Dornan announced Thursday it had officially amended Regulation 84-20 — which has been in place for decades — to repeal the ban, in a cabinet order, signed by the lieutenant-governor."Our team is proud to take this one small step," said Holt in making the announcement."We believe that abortion is health care and that everyone deserves access to the care that they need, when and where they need it.".‘CULTURE OF LIFE’: US states crackdown on abortion; six-week ban in Florida, historic vote in Arizona.Further, abortion in New Brunswick will now be classified as minor surgery, whereas previously, it was major surgery. Next steps will be determining how doctors will get paid for aborting babies, said Dornan."That will be starting tomorrow. What we've done today is allow that to happen," he said, adding that the kinks in the system should be sorted by March 31.