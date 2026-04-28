'RIGHT TO BE ANGRY': Bernier urges Albertans to push independence referendum

CALGARY — Maxime Bernier has thrown his support behind the Stay Free Alberta independence petition, saying that Albertans “have a right to be angry.”In a video message released to the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader’s social media channels, Bernier argued that Albertans must use political leverage to force change within Confederation and accused Ottawa of using Alberta as an “ATM.”“For decades, Ottawa has treated your province not as an equal partner in Confederation, but as a subordinate and an ATM machine, using the unfair equalization formula to take your wealth,” Bernier stated..“You have sent over billions of dollars to equalization and have never received a penny back in 61 years.”He also referenced Alberta’s 2021 referendum on equalization payments, in which 62% of voters supported removing them, saying that result has been ignored by the federal government.“Nobody is listening to you, not the Liberals, not the fake Conservatives, who in fact take your vote for granted,” Bernier said.“You are right to be enraged when the establishment politicians in Ottawa leech off your wealth, then turn around and impose rules to block you from exploiting your own natural resources and building pipelines.”He further described federal programs such as “pharmacare, dental care, and daycare” as intrusions into provincial jurisdiction, which he characterized as part of a broader pattern of buying votes in Eastern Canada.His comments come as the May 2 deadline for the Stay Free Alberta independence petition looms.Organizers say the campaign has already passed the signature threshold required under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act, which states that at least 10% of eligible voters — roughly 177,700 people — from the last provincial election must sign and be verified before the petition can move forward..Despite that, an Alberta judge recently issued a temporary stay preventing Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer from certifying the petition until a full judicial review is completed, with the challenge against the petition being brought forward by the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy, which are seeking to review the decision allowing the petition to proceed.So far, the petition hasn’t been added to the list of nine other referendum questions set to be voted on by Albertans on October 19.While Bernier does say he believes in a “united Canada” in principle, he knows that “unity cannot be forced through coercion and constitutional overreach” and stated the PPC will back the “Yes” side in any Alberta or Quebec independence referendum.“We must break the arrogance of the Liberals in Ottawa and the support of the fake conservatives for the status quo in order to force a real conversation about what this country should be,” he said.“Ottawa doesn’t listen to reason. It doesn’t listen to polite demands. It only listens to power. So use your power.”