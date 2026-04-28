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'RIGHT TO BE ANGRY': Bernier urges Albertans to push independence referendum

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier X screenshot courtesy of Maxime Bernier
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People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier
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