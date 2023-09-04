Tory conference

Tory conference

A pro-life political advocacy group has issued its “CPC23 Recommended Voting Guide” in advance of the party’s upcoming convention in Quebec City.

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has released a 51-page document on policy changes up for debate and a 59-page document on proposed changes to the party’s constitution.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

How does any pro-life organization reconcile with the right to an abortion until the moments before birth, or sex selective abortion? I realize abortion is a political hot potato, but every major party is pro-choice, by lack of standing up for anything. If we continue along this path we will end up with post-birth abortions, and MAID by committee decision.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.