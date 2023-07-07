Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A picture was shared on social media that went viral by Mika Minio-Paluello, a former advisor to the UK Labour Party. Mika mentioned that he “only breastfed my child for a few weeks” before cancer treatments forced him to stop breastfeeding.
Gaines, who competed for the University of Kentucky against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, posted a video to social media to express her opinion.
Gaines called it “sick.”
“For the longest time, I refrained from posting on TikTok,” said Gaines.
“But after what I saw today on Twitter, I will be blasting my opinions and my views on all of my social media platforms because this is sick and I think a true testament of where, as Americans, we are today.”
Gaines shared additional pictures of Minio-Paluello, where he is seen using special clamps on his nipples, which is a sexual fetish. In one Instagram post, Minio-Paluello asked how hard someone would have to “tug on the clamps” to pull them off his nipples.
“In the following photos, you will see the same man who was breastfeeding the child actively using nipple clamps to fulfill his sexual fetish,” said Gaines.
“So I guess what I’m wondering is, how can any sane human being see this man posing with this child, obviously sucking on his nipple, now seeing what he engages in privately, and not see this baby as an erotic prop for this man with a sick fetish?”
“It is sexual abuse of a child, bottom line and all of this to say that in America we are normalizing pedophilia,” Gaines continued.
“Let me repeat that: we are normalizing pedophilia. We are normalizing this behaviour in the guise of human rights, but sexual abuse is not a human right for anyone. I hate to even be spreading this message, but I think people need to see it.”
“It’s up to us to stand up against evil, which is exactly what this is,” said Gaines.
“This is a battle of moral versus evil. The smirk on this man’s face says it all.”
A grown man wants a child to suck his t!ts and many elected officials, liberal and conservative, will defend this. Time to take our country back.
Give ‘em hell Riley.
Riley Gaines is 100% correct. This evil behavior must be stopped. This is child abuse. He is forcing a brand new, most vulnerable human being to satisfy his sexual fetishes.
Getting very tired of the liberal sickness. Normalizing liberal evil. We can thank our government leaders for spreading this pedophilia. For diversity? The trudo government is responsible for this sickness. He should be publicly shamed and put in prison for a long time.
