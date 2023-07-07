Mika Minio-Paluello
Image courtesy of Twitter

Riley Gaines claimed that a picture showing a man who identifies as a woman breastfeeding a baby was “normalizing pedophilia.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Clowns to the left of me
Clowns to the left of me

A grown man wants a child to suck his t!ts and many elected officials, liberal and conservative, will defend this. Time to take our country back.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Give ‘em hell Riley.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Riley Gaines is 100% correct. This evil behavior must be stopped. This is child abuse. He is forcing a brand new, most vulnerable human being to satisfy his sexual fetishes.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Getting very tired of the liberal sickness. Normalizing liberal evil. We can thank our government leaders for spreading this pedophilia. For diversity? The trudo government is responsible for this sickness. He should be publicly shamed and put in prison for a long time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.