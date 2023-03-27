Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines

 Courtesy Twitter

The 12-time All-American swimmer, Riley Gaines, once again found herself swimming against the current on the weekend, admonishing ESPN for honouring Lia Thomas in a segment of the sports network’s Celebrating Women’s History Month special.

Gaines has been a loud voice for keeping transgender women, such as Thomas, a biological male who began identifying as female a few years ago, from competing against biological females at the highest levels of the sport.

Lia Thomas

Lia Thomas 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

It is strong women like Riley Gaines that is bringing to light the hypocrisy of allowing men to compete with women under the guise of saying that you are transgender. Lia Thomas found that he couldn't hack it against men to he transitioned so he could compete against women. Too much of the news media is spineless and unwilling to call out men competing against women. Women's rights are dying as they are being co-opted by men who disguise themselves as a woman.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.