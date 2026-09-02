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RM of Weyburn quietly endorsed Seven Stars Energy Project almost a year before public announcement

A proposed 200-megawatt wind farm was quietly endorsed by the Rural Municipality (RM) of Weyburn in southeast Saskatchewan almost as year before the project was announced publicly.
A proposed 200-megawatt wind farm was quietly endorsed by the Rural Municipality (RM) of Weyburn in southeast Saskatchewan almost as year before the project was announced publicly.Courtesy of the RM of Weyburn
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Saskatchewan
Energy
Sask
Wind Farm
Enbridge
Wind Farms
Weyburn
Wind Energy
seven stars
Rural Municipality of Weyburn
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