ROAD HORROR: Two girls — aged five and six — among four people killed in Rocky Mountain House crash

Four people, including two young girls from O’Chiese First Nation, were killed in a serious two-vehicle collision west of Rocky Mountain House on Thursday afternoon.Rocky Mountain House RCMP said officers responded to reports of a major crash on O’Chiese Road at approximately 4:33 p.m. on Friday.According to police, a Dodge Grand Caravan carrying three occupants collided with a Jeep Cherokee carrying three adults and two children.The driver of the Grand Caravan, a 74-year-old Rocky Mountain House man, and a 51-year-old male passenger from Rocky Mountain House were pronounced dead at the scene.Two girls, ages five and six, from O’Chiese First Nation who were travelling in the Jeep Cherokee were also declared deceased at the scene.The remaining occupants of both vehicles were transported to hospital with injuries.An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.Police have not released any additional details and say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.