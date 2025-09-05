Road rage incident near Fort St John leads to multiple arrests, firearms seized

A road rage confrontation near Fort St John ended with four arrests and the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, and drugs, according to local RCMP.The incident unfolded Sunday, at 10:54 a.m., when officers were called to Baldonnel Rd. and Hwy. 97 in Baldonnel after a male driver allegedly pointed a firearm at another following a road rage dispute.Within 10 minutes, RCMP located the suspect vehicle in Taylor, B.C., leading to a high-risk takedown. Four individuals, all known to police, were taken into custody and the vehicle was seized. A carbine rifle was discovered inside the vehicle.A search of the vehicle also uncovered a handgun, ammunition, cash, and drugs.Travis Dion Sharyk, 35, faces charges including Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Occupying a Vehicle Knowing there was a Restricted Firearm in it, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Failure to Comply with a Probation Order, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to an Order, and Possession of Ammunition Contrary to an Order. .Sharyk has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday.Jolene Christine Wilders, 40, was charged with Occupying a Vehicle Knowing there was a Restricted Firearm in it, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order. She was released on a new Release Order with a court date of September 29, 2025.The other two women, aged 32 and 37, were released on undertakings with conditions and court dates.“This incident escalated rapidly and posed a significant risk to everyone in the area. Thanks to the public’s timely report, RCMP members were able to locate the suspect vehicle within 10 minutes and apprehend all the involved parties without incident,” said Const. Christiaan Dreyer, Media Relations Officer with the Fort St John RCMP.