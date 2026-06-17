ROAD RAGER: Burnaby RCMP seek public's help identifying knife-wielding road rage suspect

Burnaby RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man accused of threatening another driver with a knife during a road rage incident in April.Police say the incident occurred on April 19 near Boundary Rd. and Grandview Hwy., where frontline officers responded to a report that a driver had been verbally threatened by another motorist.According to investigators, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and made threatening gestures during the confrontation before fleeing the area.The victim was able to obtain limited photographs of the suspect prior to his departure. Police said there were also two passengers in the victim's vehicle at the time of the incident.Investigators allege the suspect became increasingly aggressive during the encounter and, at one point, attempted several times to open the passenger-side door of the victim's vehicle from his own seat.Police say the suspect then produced a knife and made threatening comments.Burnaby RCMP have conducted several investigative steps since the incident but have not yet been able to identify the suspect.“Our actions and words have consequences, and nobody should have to go through what the victims in this incident went through,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP.“Please contact our investigators if you recognize the suspect or have any information.”Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information related to the incident to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2026-13301.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).