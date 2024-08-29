ROAD RAGER: North Van RCMP seek man who smashed elderly man in face with baton

The North Vancouver RCMP is searching for a suspect involved in a violent road rage incident that left a senior with significant injuries after being assaulted with a baton.The incident occurred on August 12, around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rupert St. The confrontation began when a man driving a black Tesla Model 3 was allegedly tailgating another vehicle and speeding. The victim, a man in his 70s, motioned for the Tesla driver to slow down. In response, the Tesla driver reportedly followed the victim until the latter pulled over. Upon exiting his vehicle, the suspect allegedly struck the senior in the face with a baton, causing serious injuries, including the loss of several teeth..After the assault, the suspect fled the scene, heading northbound on Harbour Ave. The suspect is described as a heavyset South Asian man in his 30s, driving a black Tesla Model 3 with distinctive black rims and red calipers.“Investigators conducted an extensive neighborhood canvass and have since located CCTV video of the alleged assault,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, Media Relations Officer for the North Vancouver RCMP. “We are releasing CCTV images of the suspect and the vehicle in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and call the police. We are also hoping that the alleged suspect in this assault does the right thing and comes forward to provide their version of the events.”The police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was driving with a dash cam in the areas of the 1400 block of Rupert St., the 700 to 500 blocks of Mountain Hwy. and the 400 block of Harbour Ave. between 3:50 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the day of the incident.Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage and has not yet spoken to the police is urged to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, quoting file number 24-16277. The RCMP is keen on receiving any information that could assist in identifying the suspect and resolving the case.