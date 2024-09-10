ROAD RAGERS: Cops hunt couple who attacked pair in vehicle with baseball bat

Mission RCMP are searching for two suspects involved in a violent road rage incident that left two young adults hospitalized. The attack occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on SUnday, near the intersection of Bakerview Ave. and Cedar St.The incident began when a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from Mission, were in a grey Honda Civic at a Tim Hortons drive-through on Lougheed Hwy. They honked at a black Chevrolet Malibu in front of them, which was not moving forward. After leaving the drive-through, the Malibu allegedly followed the Civic for two kilometers before its occupants, a man and a woman, exited their vehicle and assaulted the Civic's passengers with a baseball bat.Both victims sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The Malibu was later found unoccupied and seized by police.“This appears to have been an extreme case of road rage,” said Cpl. Harrison Mohr, of Mission RCMP. "No one expects to be assaulted over a honk in a drive-through."The suspects have been identified, and the RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating them. The male suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, with a medium build and a full beard. The female suspect is a white woman in her 30s, with short blond hair, a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, and a tattoo on her right thigh. Both are known to travel across BC, Alberta, and other western provinces.Anyone with information is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.