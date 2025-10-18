Road rules lag behind heavier electric vehicles

Canada’s road safety regulations are struggling to keep up with the growing weight of electric vehicles, a new Department of Transport report warns. Blacklock's Reporter says large batteries add tonnes to cars, creating new collision risks and leaving some models outside the scope of current safety standards.The report, Evaluation of Road Safety Programs, says electrification has made existing rules obsolete. “The significant weight of electric vehicle batteries creates unique safety considerations,” the study said. “EVs can outweigh similarly sized gas-powered cars by hundreds of pounds, creating safety risks in a collision with a lighter vehicle. Some heavier models may fall outside of Transport Canada’s testing standards altogether.”.Examples highlight the challenge: an electric Ford F-150 weighs 6,015 pounds, about 50% more than a standard gasoline F-150. The Tesla Cybertruck tips the scales at three tonnes, while the GMC Hummer EV SUV exceeds four tonnes. A Transport Canada manager noted that regulations were never intended for passenger vehicles this heavy. “It can get to a point where they’re not even subject to the requirements anymore because they are past the point,” the report quoted..Although safety standards are designed to be performance-based and technology-neutral, officials say they have fallen out of date as EVs grow heavier. The Department of Environment’s electric vehicle mandates, meanwhile, made only limited reference to road safety. A 2022 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement noted insurance payouts are higher for EVs because of battery weight.The government planned a 20% sales quota for new 2026 EV models, but Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended it September 5. “We are working through a restructuring of the Canadian auto sector,” Carney said, adding that the mandate suspension is part of easing pressure on manufacturers facing changes in U.S. trade policy.