Rob Schneider's comedy act cut short in Regina following comments on COVID vaccines and sexual minorities

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation has issued an "unconditional apology" for jokes made by a comedian at its fundraiser.The organization issued a statement Wednesday, to say that Rob Schneider's jokes did "not align" with the foundation's values.The Four Seasons Ball fundraiser was held at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on June 1. Schneider was booked for the event in 2023, which raised more than $350,000 according to the foundation"While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set to not align with the values of our Foundation and team. We do not condone, accept or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledged that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our team," the statement read."A decision was, therefore, made to ask Mr. Schneider to end his performance earlier than intended, to which he agreed and immediately left the stage. An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community. We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused."All references to the San Francisco-born actor and comedian have been removed from the foundation's website. Some attendees who declined to speak on the record, told CBC the comedian made jokes about sexual minorities, especially transgenders. Other topics referenced the pandemic and vaccination policies. Schneider did not respond when asked for comment by CBC earlier this week.According to Wikipedia, the former member of the Saturday Night Live comedy team has had his political allegiances drift from Democrat to Republican to Independent. His Woke-Free Comedy Show streams on Fox.