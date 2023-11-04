Rob Smith elected president of UCP board after tight race

In a tight race, The United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta named Rob Smith as president of the board. The UCP wrapped up it's second and final day of its conference with the results of the board election. Delegates voted on the seat of President, Secretary, Vice President of Communications, Calgary Director, Central Director, Edmonton Director, Southern Director, and Vice President of Financing. Rob Smith of Olds – Didsbury – Three Hills is now president of the United Conservative Party Board, gaining more votes than fellow nominee Rick Orman. Smith has been a board member for eleven consecutive years, having served on and off in decades prior. He has also been involved in various Conservative campaigns, served as a volunteer, and worked as a farmer and businessman. “I believe strong representation means listening more than speaking,” Smith’s biography on the UCP site reads. “Leadership is helping the organization/business achieve what its people, members, stakeholders, or producers want.”“The UCP provincial board of directors serves at the pleasure of its members; I will NEVER forget this. Whether I share your majority belief is irrelevant; I communicate for you because I’ve sought out and validated the opinion of the 87 Constituency Association’s across Alberta before I speak and lead.”Smith beat out Rick Orman, founding member of the Unite the Right movement, which began in 2016. Orman started the movement in efforts to unite Conservatives, holding the belief that when the right is “united, the UCP Wins Alberta.”