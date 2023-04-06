Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he will seek the Democrat Party’s choice as presidential candidate in the 2024 election.
His campaign treasurer, John E. Sullivan, confirmed Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission seeking the position.
Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was the attorney general during John F. Kennedy's presidency.
The president was assassinated in 1963 in Dallas, TX. Brother Robert was also assassinated, in Los Angeles, CA, during his 1968 presidential campaign.
The Kennedy family was known as ‘American Royalty’ in the 1960s and 70s, with other family members holding various political positions.
His uncle, Edward ‘Teddy’ Kennedy, was a senator from Massachusetts from 1962 until he died in 2009.
Robert Jr.’s sister, Kathleen, was Maryland's lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2003. His brother Joseph served as a congressman from Massachusetts from 1987 to 1999, while his brother Chris Kennedy was an unsuccessful candidate for governor of Illinois in 2018.
His nephew, former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III — the last family member to hold elected office — lost a Democratic Senate primary in 2020. He now serves as a US special envoy in Northern Ireland and Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President Kennedy, is the US ambassador to Australia.
Kennedy, 69, is an environmental lawyer who, during the pandemic, gained headlines, and the wrath of left-wing media and family members, for his staunch anti-vaccine views.
In announcing his bid to be a candidate for president, CNN reported, “Kennedy Jr. is a longtime vaccine skeptic. He has promoted discredited claims linking vaccines and autism and founded the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense. He has also railed against the coronavirus vaccine and has criticized the federal government’s handling of the pandemic.”
CNN added, “In 2019, three members of his family, his sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, brother Joseph P. Kennedy II and niece Maeve Kennedy McKean, forcefully denounced his anti-vaccine views in a Politico Magazine op-ed, arguing he was “part of a misinformation campaign that’s having heartbreaking, and deadly, consequences.”
In 2022, in a speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., Kennedy Jr. said the forced lockdowns and mandatory vaccine mandates reminded him of the top-down control of the German people during the Nazi regime.
In March, Kennedy tweeted he was considering a presidential run.
“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” he said in the tweet, which also asked supporters to “Let Bobby know you want to see his leadership in the White House.”
Kennedy joins author Marianne Williamson as the only declared candidates for the Democrat’s 2024 nomination, although President Joe Biden indicated he intends to run again.
(1) comment
God protect this man 🙏
