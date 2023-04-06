Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

 Wiki Commons

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he will seek the Democrat Party’s choice as presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Joe Biden Smiling

His campaign treasurer, John E. Sullivan, confirmed Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission seeking the position.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Amy08
Amy08

God protect this man 🙏

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.