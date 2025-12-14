News

Robert Munsch says he will release one book a year after he receives MAID

Robert Munsch and his books
Robert Munsch and his booksPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Canada MAID
Canada medical assistance in dying
Robert Munsch
Canadian national bestselling children's author
Robert Munsch MAID
Robert Munsch interview
Robert Munsch new books

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news