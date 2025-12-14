Robert Munsch says he will release one book a year after he receives MAID

The author Robert Munsch has 50 stories he plans on publishing — but only after his death.Musch, the Canadian national bestselling children's author, was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID), something he applied for soon after it was legalized in 2016 — announcing he had done so in September. The author was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's — he also previously suffered a stroke, depression, and alcoholism.In a recent CBC interview with Munsch, he said he plans on having one book published every year after he's gone..When he will receive MAID is uncertain — according to MAID laws, an individual must give informed consent to receive MAID, but he told the New York Times in an interview he would go "when I start having real trouble talking and communicating."Munsch also spoke of his brother — who died slowly from Lou Gehrig's disease, a death Munsch said he did not want for himself.On the reason he's releasing a book a year, he says, "Nobody lives forever." “But I will at least have a couple of years, as many years as I’ve already had [after I’m gone], and that will be nice.“In my brain, the stories are all stacked. There… locked. Everything else is up for grabs," Munsch stated.."Oh, I can’t trust the rest of my thinking,” Munsch stated.“The stories are my friends.”He called the interview his "last hurrah."