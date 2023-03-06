Taking a cue from the 1985 Live Aid concert, which attracted a crowd of 75,000 and raised money and awareness of famine in Ethiopia, plans are apparently in the works for a star-studded concert in aid of Ukraine, at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 24.
Metro.co.ukreports the Rolling Stones and U2 are among many other superstars that have been asked or will be asked to perform at the concert, which some have already dubbed Lviv Aid.
As the war in Ukraine has moved into its second year, the event is being seen as not only vital to raise relief funds but to keep ‘hammering home the severity of the situation,’ says Metro.co.uk.
Other big names said to be receiving invitations to perform include Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Florence And The Machine to show their solidarity with Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
An insider told The Sun, ‘It’s going to be huge, properly A-list and on a global scale.”
“It’s something people have wanted to do for a while, but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business.”
Organizers say the final line-up will depend on the availability of entertainers invited who may have prior commitments, however, they say they are optimistic that a number of those they’ve spoken to are already on board, says Metro.co.uk.
The planned date of Lviv conflicts with the annual Glastonbury Festival, which runs June 21 to 25, with a confirmed lineup so far that includes Sir Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Ray.
“For bands like U2 and Bono, who are pretty outspoken about their views on war and conflict, it feels like a great opportunity to keep hammering home the severity of the situation out in Ukraine,” the insider said.
Plans for Lviv Aid include a worldwide telecast and live streaming, produced by England’s ITV and Livewire Pictures, which put on the televised benefit Concert for Ukraine last March, which saw performances from Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish and raised a £13million (about CAD$21,280,000).
Last month marked the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country, and as the war continues to rage on, the event is not only vital to raise relief funds but to keep “hammering home the severity of the situation,” says Metro.co.uk
(5) comments
Mick Jagger was on Jeffrey Epstein's client list. He may be just following orders to do this.
All we are sayyyyy-ing, is give war a chance...........
Cheap Illuminati scumbag bands, following the globalist scam warmongers, deceiving the ordinary people with the WEF/cabal/pedo/bankster/parasite narrative.
Hahaha 😂 WEF sellouts 🤮
Big carbon print with all the private jets.
