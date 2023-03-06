Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney

Taking a cue from the 1985 Live Aid concert, which attracted a crowd of 75,000 and raised money and awareness of famine in Ethiopia, plans are apparently in the works for a star-studded concert in aid of Ukraine, at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 24.

Metro.co.uk reports the Rolling Stones and U2 are among many other superstars that have been asked or will be asked to perform at the concert, which some have already dubbed Lviv Aid.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(5) comments

Slash
Slash

Mick Jagger was on Jeffrey Epstein's client list. He may be just following orders to do this.

Report Add Reply
dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

All we are sayyyyy-ing, is give war a chance...........

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Cheap Illuminati scumbag bands, following the globalist scam warmongers, deceiving the ordinary people with the WEF/cabal/pedo/bankster/parasite narrative.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Hahaha 😂 WEF sellouts 🤮

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Big carbon print with all the private jets.

Report Add Reply

