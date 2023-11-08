Rock on! U of Calgary students honour veterans for Remembrance Day

Students have painted the landmark rocks on the University of Calgary campus red and white in memory of Canadians who fought for freedom. A group of about 17 people gathered at the rocks Sunday afternoon to paint and honour Remembrance Day, November 11.Fletcher Guty, a student at the university, told the Western Standard he wanted to paint the rocks to show the memory of family members lost in WWII was still in his heart."I was the one who painted the cross on the rock," he said. "My family has a big history with WWII. My great grandfather was part of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, and my other great grandfather got interned by the Japanese. He was a cook."Another "close relative got interned in Dachau, the concentration camp.""I felt painting these rocks really show a lot of gratitude to them," Guty said. "And sometimes we forget who fought for our freedom of speech, our freedom of expression, our freedom of thought.""Without my great grandparents, without other people's close relatives, serving in the war, we might be living in a completely different country if it wasn't for them.""So I really wanted to show my support. And show it's still in my thoughts, it's still in my heart."