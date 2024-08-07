UPDATED: Rocky View County mourns staffer killed in 'senseless' shooting; Fortis worker wounded

Officials from Rocky View County say it was one of their staffers shot dead on a rural road near Strathmore on Tuesday.The county has identified the victim as Colin Hough.RCMP issued a shelter-in-place about noon near the intersection of RR 282 and TR 250. They found Hough dead and another victim wounded superficially.The force on said they were looking for armed and dangerous suspects. The sheter-in-place was ended hours later as the search for the gunmen came up empty.The suspects fled the scene in a white Rock View County pickup truck. They were spotted driving through farmers' fields."It is with great sadness and shock that we inform you that our colleague, Colin Hough, following an incident that occurred earlier today," said the county in a press release.“This tragic and senseless act has deeply affected us all. Colin was a valued member of our team, and we extend our deepest condolences to Colin's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," said Byron Riemann, Chief Administrative Officer.Reeve Crystal Kissel said: “Our community is shocked and heartbroken by this devastating event. We will support Colin's family and colleagues in any way we can as we stand together in grieving this loss.” Fortis Alberta confirmed an employee was the one who was wounded.In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the employee was performing "routine work" when it happened. "The employee was treated for the injury and released from the hospital later that evening," reads the statement."We are grateful that our employee is recovering and we are providing any support he, his family and his colleagues need at this time."We understand that another individual on scene succumbed to fatal injuries and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim."A GoFundMe has been started for Hough's family."Colin was a beloved father, husband, son, colleague and friend who never hesitated to help anyone. He leaves behind a beautiful family, including his wife and two small children who will need as much help as possible as they navigate this unimaginable and unexpected loss. All funds from this fundraiser will go directly to the family to help with funeral costs and general expenses," reads the posting.RCMP are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the shooting location between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to contact police.