Rogers CEO insists Canadians get a bargain on their cellphone bill, despite rate increase

CEO of Rogers Communications Tony Staffieri was discredited by MPs Monday after insisting Canadians are “getting more for less” when it comes to their cell phone bill. Members of the Commons Industry Committee summoned Staffieri to answer for the company’s January 17 price hike for Canadian cellphone customers by up to $9 per month, Blacklock’s Reporter reported. Staffieri and other telecom executives testified by videoconference. The increase in costs for Rogers wireless account holders came on the heels of Cabinet’s approval for Rogers’ $26 billion buyout of its Calgary rival Shaw Communications — on a promise of lower prices. The move was opposed by the industry committee. “Customers are getting more for less both in absolute terms and on a per gig basis,” testified Staffieri. “There are few industries today where you see record investments and consumers receiving more, often at a lower cost. This is the outcome of rigorous competition.”“This country has very robust and healthy competition Consumers have choice. The $9 increase was not a universal rate adjustment.”“Those changes were to a small percentage of our customer base. The average was five dollars and most of those customers it was four dollars or less.”MPs did not accept the CEO’s claims. “Canadians are telling us different,” said Conservative MP Ryan Williams. Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara said there was “much skepticism in the marketplace” about Rogers’ claims. “The comments we have heard on the competitive dynamics within the Canadian wireless or telecommunications market here within the room have met with some skepticism, maybe a few chuckles,” said Sorbara. “I do want to get that on the record.Conservative MP Rick Perkins slammed the CEO for not bothering to show up for committee in-person. “I would like to express my disappointment that you are not here in person,” said Perkins. “I am sure you could have got on your private jets to get here without too much trouble.”Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne approved the sale on March 31 2023, and at the time highlighted the benefit the expected lower costs would have for Canadians. “Canadians have been very, very clear with me,” Champagne told reporters at the time. “Indeed the message I hear from Canadians everywhere I go is the same. We pay way too much for telecom services and we want more options, full stop.”“The intention is to have lower prices in Canada,” said Champagne. “What I am saying is if we don’t see a drop in prices in Canada – ”“What are you going to do?” interrupted a reporter. “What we will do then is that I will ask for more legislative and regulatory powers to be able to force a drop in prices in Canada,” replied Champagne.“At that point everything is on the table,” said Champagne. “What I’m telling you, everything is on the table.” He did not elaborate.