News

Rogers CEO insists Canadians get a bargain on their cellphone bill, despite rate increase

‘MORE FOR LESS’: Rogers CEO insists Canadians get a bargain on their cellphone bill
‘MORE FOR LESS’: Rogers CEO insists Canadians get a bargain on their cellphone billCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Shaw Communications Inc
House of Commons Industry Committee
Blacklock’s Reporter
industry minister François-Philippe Champagne
CEO of Rogers Communications Tony Staffieri
cell phone bill
price hike for Canadian cellphone customers
Rogers wireless account holders
Cabinet’s approval

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news