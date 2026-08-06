Rogers parts ways with longtime hockey analyst Kelly Hrudey after nearly three decades on air

Rogers Sportsnet has decided not to renew the contract of longtime hockey analyst Kelly Hrudey, ending a broadcasting career that spanned nearly three decades and prompting an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues across the hockey world.Hrudey, 65, revealed the news in a video posted Wednesday on X, saying he was informed on June 19 that he would not be returning for the 2026-27 NHL season."On June 19, I was told that my contract was not going to be renewed for the upcoming season. So, big changes in my life," Hrudey said.Rather than expressing bitterness, Hrudey thanked viewers, production crews and his on-air colleagues."I thank you, the viewer. You might have hated me or loved me. I'm OK with either," he said before praising producers, directors, camera operators, makeup artists and fellow broadcasters whom he described as friends rather than co-workers.He also made it clear his broadcasting career is not over."This is not a retirement," Hrudey said, adding that his longtime lawyer told him he was looking forward to "Act Three."Hrudey's departure marks the end of one of the most familiar faces in Canadian hockey broadcasting.After a 677-game NHL career with the New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, Hrudey retired in 1998 and immediately joined CBC's Hockey Night in Canada full time. He remained with the iconic broadcast after Rogers acquired national NHL television rights in 2014, serving as both a studio analyst and colour commentator on Calgary Flames regional broadcasts..As a player, Hrudey helped lead the Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final alongside Wayne Gretzky and was regarded as one of the NHL's top goaltenders during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Beyond hockey, he earned widespread respect for openly discussing mental health challenges, becoming one of Canadian sports broadcasting's leading advocates on the issue.The decision comes during a period of significant upheaval at Rogers.The company recently confirmed its longstanding partnership with CBC has ended, bringing Hockey Night in Canada on over-the-air television to a close after decades. Rogers has also announced a new 12-year sublicensing agreement with Amazon Prime Video, giving the streaming service exclusive Wednesday night NHL games and portions of the early playoff schedule. The company has also faced criticism over subscription price increases and broader restructuring.Reaction to Hrudey's dismissal was swift.Fans flooded social media with messages thanking the former goaltender for his insight and professionalism, while many questioned why one of Sportsnet's longest-serving analysts was let go. Several hockey commentators and media outlets described the move as another unpopular decision during an offseason already marked by major changes to Rogers' NHL coverage.Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman also publicly acknowledged Hrudey's departure, offering support for his longtime colleague following the announcement.Rogers has not publicly explained why Hrudey's contract was not renewed or announced who will replace him on its NHL broadcasts.