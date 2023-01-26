Rogers
Courtesy of CBC

Rogers Communications will cut between 4,000 to 5,000 jobs if cabinet approves its buyout of rival Shaw Communications, a Conservative MP yesterday told the House of Commons industry committee. MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS) said he was told of massive layoffs by company insiders.

“Successful acquisitions obviously require job cuts,” said Perkins. “They generally don’t involve job increases. Rogers told the Competition Tribunal that it will realize efficiencies through job cuts in most areas of both companies.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Free Canada
Free Canada

The Internet is becoming like our roads and Freeways. Internet is becoming too powerful to be controlled by 1 or 2 massive companies. A review of this is required. Maybe the internet should be like our roads. The people own the infrastructure , but businesses and people use it.

Delby
Delby

As far as I'm concerned there isn't a good or decent telecommunications business in Canada. It's a follow-the-leader where price hikes are involved. This very important issue should have been allowed during Free Trade discussions and I am left to wonder why it has never been. But, in my opinion, anyone in this country who wonders, doesn't do so for long given the political situation.

PersonOne
PersonOne

We need more competition, not less

Delby
Delby

[thumbup]

