Room and board costs for illegal immigrants soar

New data reveals that the average cost of room and board for illegal immigrants is $224 per day, ten times more than what many seniors receive in Old Age Security, says Blacklock's Reporter.The figures, disclosed in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons, shed light on the significant expenses incurred by the government in accommodating asylum claimants.Conservative MP Lianne Rood (Lambton-Kent, Ont.) raised questions regarding the provision of goods and services to irregular border crossers seeking asylum. In response, cabinet stated its commitment to treating asylum claimants with compassion while maintaining the integrity of the immigration system.According to the data, costs for provisions provided by the Canada Border Services Agency are relatively nominal, including $5 per meal on average and additional expenses for beverages and snack packs. However, the Department of Immigration incurs larger costs for managing room and board.Claimants housed in department-operated hotels receive accommodation and meals, with the average cost of meals amounting to $84 per day. The cost of hotel accommodation averages $140 per night, resulting in a daily total of $224.Despite the substantial expenses associated with accommodating illegal immigrants, no federal agency has calculated the total cost of illegal immigration, including expenses incurred by local authorities, school boards, food banks, and charities. Testifying before the Senate national finance committee, Nathalie Manseau, chief financial officer for the immigration department, highlighted the significant expenditure incurred, amounting to $769 million in the previous year.Manseau explained that funding for interim lodging sites, including hotels, and the interim housing assistance program, totaled $557 million and $212 million, respectively. These funds are allocated to reimburse municipalities for expenses related to housing asylum claimants.When questioned about the duration of stay in these facilities, Manseau explained that it varies from a few weeks to several months. The government relies on leases with different hotels to accommodate asylum claimants, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of immigration management.