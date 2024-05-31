ROT IN HELL: Pickton dead in hospital after broomstick attack

Convicted serial killer Robert Pickton is dead in the hospital after a fellow inmate viciously attacked him with the jagged end of a broken broomstick earlier this month. Pickton, 74, was serving time at the Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum security prison in Quebec, for the murder of multiple women on the Pickton family farm in BC. Pickton’s assailant has not been named. The 51-year-old attacker was reportedly recently transferred to Pickton’s unit. Pickton was kept in an artificial coma by hospital staff after the attack, hooked up to a breathing machine.CityNews Vancouver posted the news to social media Friday afternoon. Correctional Services Canada has confirmed the death, the media outlet reported during a broadcast a few minutes later.Pickton, who was eligible for day parole as of February, was initially charged in 2002 with killing 26 women. The Supreme Court of Canada in December 2007 convicted him of six counts of second-degree murder. Pickton was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. The sentence made history as the longest for second-degree murder in Canada.Due to the maximum sentencing, the judge stayed first-degree murder charges involving 20 other women.The RCMP in December 2023 sought the disposal of 14,000 articles of evidence related to the murders at the pig farm.Lorelei Williams, cousin of victim Tanya Holyk, told earlier told CityNews she can’t believe “no one else has gone to jail for this.” William’s cousin’s DNA was found at the farm. “I already don’t trust the justice system, and this just makes me not trust it even more because the fact that a person like this could be let out of jail, or who would apply,” said Williams. “Our system isn’t a justice system at all. That’s not justice for my family. I want justice for my family. Why can he not be charged with my cousin’s murder? Her DNA was found on that farm."