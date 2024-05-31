News

ROT IN HELL: Pickton dead in hospital after broomstick attack

Robert Pickton in critical condition after savage broom attack in prison
Correctional Services Canada
Convicted BC serial killer Robert Pickton
Pickton family farm in BC
Port-Cartier Institution

