'ROUSING SHOW OF CONFIDENCE': Trudeau smug in Question Period hours after Liberal revolt

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau thanked "all members of the House for their rousing show of confidence" immediately following a caucus meeting where dozens of Liberal MPs called for his resignation."The Liberal party is totally united on holding the Conservative party to account," he said, repeating the Liberal talking point of the day on unification. Tory leader Pierre Poilievre points out Liberal MPs were "muzzled" at the caucus meeting and some even snuck out to the bathroom to text journalists updates.