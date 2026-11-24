CALGARY — The Royal Canadian Air Force is looking at pairing F-35 fighters with Canadian-built drones, according to a discussion paper obtained by CBC News. The paper makes no mention of the Swedish-made Gripen, which Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is still considering buying and assembling in Canada.The Department of National Defence confirmed the paper, called Project Arrow, was developed by the air force program responsible for collaborative drones. Department spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin told CBC the concept was intended to spur discussion. It carries no formal policy status and makes no procurement recommendation, she said.Ottawa plans to acquire at least 16 F-35s and has begun paying for 14 more. Two aircraft were delivered this fall. The government has also held talks with Swedish manufacturer Saab about adding Gripens to the fleet. Carney has said the decision will turn on what each aircraft can do, how much Canada would depend on foreign suppliers and what economic benefits each option offers..Air force commander seeks private secretary consultant despite pledge to cut spending\n\n.Project Arrow proposes having Canadian companies develop autonomous drones that would fly alongside the F-35s, with Canada retaining the intellectual property. It also calls for a larger Canadian role in the Global Combat Air Program, where Britain, Italy and Japan are developing a sixth-generation fighter.Canada joined as an observer last summer. In October, Montreal-based Bombardier and Britain’s BAE Systems signed an agreement to explore engineering and mission-system design for the aircraft.One Canadian drone project is already underway. Ottawa-based Dominion Dynamics is pursuing a roughly $500-million project to develop the Dominion Scout for missions including Arctic operations. The company has reached an agreement with engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada. The federal government has yet to commit to the project.Retired lieutenant-general Yvan Blondin, a former air force commander, said he sees the Gripen’s omission as a sign the air force intends to proceed with the F-35 alone.He warned that relying on the American fighter could give a future US president leverage over how Canada uses both its jets and the drones that accompany them.Defence analyst Justin Massie told CBC the debate over aerospace jobs risks overshadowing the question of what Canada needs to defend the Arctic against Russia or China.“We don't make defence policy to create jobs. Otherwise we'd have an economic policy,” he said.