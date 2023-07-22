The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) and the Juno Beach Centre have announced a new partnership for the Faces of Canada Today exhibition.
“Promoting Remembrance and thanking our Veterans is at the very heart of what we do,” said RCL Dominion President Bruce Julian in a press release.
“We were pleased to hear of the changes coming to this important experiential exhibit, including the focus on diversity and we are proud to play a supportive role in its rejuvenation.”
Juno Beach is the place the Allies stormed during D-Day in the Second World War to reclaim Europe from the Nazis. D-Day is often recognized as the beginning of the end of the Second World War.
The Juno Beach Centre said one section of Faces of Canada Today will focus on the culture of remembrance and the history of the poppy symbol from the First World War to present day. It said the RCL’s poppy design is an integral part of remembrance culture in Canada.
People who enter the space will be drawn to a large poppy installation made up of smaller floating poppies. Below this poppy, they will be invited to dedicate a virtual one to people who died serving Canada.
The Juno Beach Centre acknowledged the RCL has approved this use of the poppy trademark and contributed $100,000 to the exhibition renewal project.
“The Royal Canadian Legion has been an important partner for the Juno Beach Centre since its inception,” said Juno Beach Centre Association Executive Director Alexander Fitzgerald-Black.
“We are thrilled that the Royal Canadian Legion supports Faces of Canada Today — a ringing endorsement for a project aimed at making our commemorative site more welcoming to modern Veterans.”
Since the JBC opened to the public in 2003, Faces of Canada Today has shown Canada’s evolution after the Second World War and has helped people understand how more than one million veterans built Canada.
The contents of this exhibition were created in the late 1990s and are now outdated and missing many significant events in Canadian history over the past 20 years.
The JBC said the renewed exhibition will demonstrate that the service of modern veterans — those thousands of Canadians who have worn the uniform since 1945 — continue to inform the country’s identity. Whether during the Cold War, through the United Nations and NATO missions, or during the war in Afghanistan, Canadians have continued to serve.
It added the exhibition will better present modern Canada, including the roles of indigenous people and the post-war waves of diverse immigrants.
It will cover Canada growing out of values Second World War veterans brought when they returned to build a better country during the post-war decades.
The renewed Faces of Canada Today will be completed in early 2024. A grand opening will be held around the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
The Juno Beach Centre announced in May Faces of Canada Today will be renewed and renovated for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.
“Faces of Canada Today will explore how the resilience of Canadian service personnel during and after the Second World War helped transform Canadian society,” said Juno Beach Centre Association Director of Exhibitions Marie Eve Vaillancourt.
“This legacy guides us today as we strive to create a more just and tolerant society, able to overcome obstacles and serve others.”
