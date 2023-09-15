The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) confirmed its first National Legion Week will run from September 17 to 23.
“This is an exciting time for the Legion and our more than 1,300 branches,” said RCL President Bruce Julian in a Thursday press release.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
“Our members have planned events, open houses and displays.”
The RCL said National Legion Week is designed to educate visitors about the excellent work their local branch does to serve and support military and RCMP veterans and how they contribute to the well-being of the community itself. It added it is a chance to invite new members and volunteers.
For almost four decades, many legions have held a version of Legion Week at varying times during the year. This new week will make it easier to plan and invite Canadians to participate.
The RCL concluded by saying National Legion Week will continue to be held each September. It kicks off on the third Sunday of the month to honour Battle of Britain Day and wraps up the following Saturday.
“They will undoubtedly be welcoming new faces including veterans and we all look forward to having their support and hearing their ideas,” said Julian.
The RCL and the Juno Beach Centre announced a new partnership for the Faces of Canada Today exhibition in July.
“Promoting Remembrance and thanking our Veterans is at the very heart of what we do,” said Julian.
“We were pleased to hear of the changes coming to this important experiential exhibit, including the focus on diversity and we are proud to play a supportive role in its rejuvenation.”
