Royal Canadian Mint
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Royal Canadian Mint is charging some Canadians more to enter its Ottawa and Winnipeg buildings than others based on their ethnicity.

Both branches offer 45-minutes tours described as “fun, educational and perfect for all ages,” although the Western Standard discovered that some ethnic groups are required to pay more than others.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(1) comment

Jane V
Jane V

Would indigenous people even go there? Canadian money is colonization, isn't it?

