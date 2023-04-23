The Royal Canadian Mint is charging some Canadians more to enter its Ottawa and Winnipeg buildings than others based on their ethnicity.
Both branches offer 45-minutes tours described as “fun, educational and perfect for all ages,” although the Western Standard discovered that some ethnic groups are required to pay more than others.
The Winnipeg tour offers a bird’s eye view of the production floor and insight into the technology used to mint coins, the “record-breaking million dollar coin” and a chance to view a 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic medal.
Prices for adults are $12 (tax included), $8 for children aged 5-17, $10 for seniors with infants (aged four and under) going free. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs $30, while military personnel and veterans can enter for free.
However, indigenous people can also enter for free, both at the Winnipeg and Ottawa locations.
Key workers and students, for example, do not appear to receive a discounted rate, let alone a free admission.
It is not clear as to why this is the case, and the Western Standard has not received a clarification from the Royal Canadian Mint.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(1) comment
Would indigenous people even go there? Canadian money is colonization, isn't it?
